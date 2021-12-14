NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook-To-Sixers Trade A Possibility, Daryl Morey 'Still Likes' Lakers PG

Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around veteran point guard Russell Westbrook and his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. With his inconsistent performance and struggle to make himself fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there are growing speculations that the Lakers may explore moving Westbrook again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Lakers aren't expected to trade Westbrook just for the sake of getting him out of Los Angeles. If they decide to move him, it would likely be in a deal that would strengthen their chances of reclaiming their throne this season.