Justin & Hailey Bieber Renovate $25.8 Million Beverly Park Home

One year and a half after splurging $25.8 million on their new Beverly Hills home, Justin and Hailey Bieber have finished customizing the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion to their liking, TMZ is reporting.

Nestled in the ultra-posh, ultra-exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood, the 11,145-square-foot residence now boasts an upgraded kitchen and a plunge pool, according to renovation permits obtained by the publication.

Built in 1988, the house had already been completely remodeled before being first listed in 2018, with the Canadian pop star, 27, and his supermodel wife, 25, snagging it at a "huge" 39 percent discount two years later, per Realtor.com.

Details below.

Plunge Pool

Realtor.com

Originally listed for $42 million in April 2018, the luxurious Beverly Park home already had an expansive infinity-edged pool (pictured above) when the Biebers snatch it up in August 2020. However, it seems the celebrity couple, who became neighbors with Samuel L. Jackson, Magic Johnson, and Prince Alex von Furstenberg upon buying the up-scale estate, wasn't happy with the feature, swapping it for a plunge pool that's "perfect for anything from relaxation to exercise," TMZ noted.

Upgraded Bathrooms

Realtor.com

Justin and Hailey also renovated the bathrooms, although it wasn't revealed if the pair hit all 10 of them or only a few. Hailey offered a peek at one of her many restrooms during a recent episode of her YouTube show, "WHO'S IN MY BATHROOM?," teasing dual sinks with golden faucets, white curtains, and cream marbled countertops to match the beige walls. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, 2020 listing photos showed a white master bath with patterned beige tiles and a chrome tub by the window, right next to the black-and-white walk-in shower, as seen above.

Not Cheap

Realtor.com

Although the costs of the renovations were not made public, TMZ speculates the overhaul "couldn't have been cheap" given that Justin and Hailey teamed up with Zac Taylor Development for the job. The celebrity contractor numbers Adam Levine and Kris Jenner among his stellar clientele.

The swimming pool aside, outdoor amenities include a koi pond, tennis court, manicured lawn, and plenty of lounging and al fresco dining space, including a barbecue area with a pizza oven.

Pictured above, as seen in the 2020 listing, a stylish poolside sitting area nestled on a covered patio is anchored by an outdoor fireplace, right by a row of neatly arranged chaise lounge chairs. However, it's not clear if the Biebers had other overhauls done to the massive backyard beyond putting in a new pool.

Second Beverly Hills Home

Realtor.com

Sitting on a 2.5-acre plot, Justin and Hailey's sprawling Beverly Hills home has seen its aesthetic dramatically change between the 2018 and 2020 listings, with the more recent photos showing a black-and-white palette and chandelier galore throughout the house. We're hoping the celebrity couple will soon update their respective Instagrams with pictures of the remodel, especially since the pair is known to prefer colorful decor.

Justin and Hailey bought the place shortly before listing their former Beverly Hills house -- a 6,132-square-foot, five-bed, seven-bath manse they unloaded at a loss earlier this year.

Among the many perks of their new love nest was an impressive gallery foyer with a checkerboard stone floor and a grand piano, a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and a cozy adjacent family room, a library that opens up to a garden, a master suite with a private patio, a home gym, a movie theater, and a spacious large living room with a wood-burning fireplace (pictured above). We're excited to see what other plans the Biebers have in store for their new home.

