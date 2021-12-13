Justin & Hailey Bieber Renovate $25.8 Million Beverly Park Home

One year and a half after splurging $25.8 million on their new Beverly Hills home, Justin and Hailey Bieber have finished customizing the seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom mansion to their liking, TMZ is reporting.

Nestled in the ultra-posh, ultra-exclusive Beverly Park neighborhood, the 11,145-square-foot residence now boasts an upgraded kitchen and a plunge pool, according to renovation permits obtained by the publication.

Built in 1988, the house had already been completely remodeled before being first listed in 2018, with the Canadian pop star, 27, and his supermodel wife, 25, snagging it at a "huge" 39 percent discount two years later, per Realtor.com.

Details below.