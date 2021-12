Kate is a fur mom to three gorgeous pets -- Persian cats Clive and Willow, and a Pomeranian named Myf. The trio is often featured on the star's Instagram feed and, while it's clear that Kate loves all of her animals dearly, the Underworld alum is a "cat person" through and through.

In an interview with People magazine back in 2019, Kate revealed the hilarious reason why she prefers cats over dogs.

“Cats are easier than dogs,” she explained, because “you don’t have to walk around with a bag of poo like you do with a dog, which I hate to walk around with a bag of poo.”

Here she is below "having it all" alongside her three four-legged companions.