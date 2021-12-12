Lourdes Leon Impresses In Vinyl Bikini Top

Lourdes Leon has been stripping down on social media and impressing everyone around. The 25-year-old daughter to "Like A Virgin" singer Madonna continues to make headlines for her rising modeling career - alongside appearing at the Savage x Fenty show this year, Lourdes has been repping luxury brand Mugler. The latest sees this year's surprise Met Gala face in a provocative new shoot, one also including 63-year-old mom Madonna.

The very racy photos were shared on Lourdes' Instagram, also bringing in some vinyl bikini top action.

Upping The Ante On Instagram

Shutterstock | 517963

Scroll for the photo, one also shared on Madonna's social media - it looks like the mom of six inserted herself into her daughter's shoot with a little editing. The shot showed Lourdes looking near-unrecognizable as she rocked fiery red hair, blunt bangs, plus futuristic and heavy makeup affording an alien finish.

Lourdes posed in a plunging and eye-popping black bikini top, a tiny black miniskirt to match and - well - not much else. Mom Madonna was seen next to her, also in a black look.

See More Photos Below

The post on Madonna's IG came captioned: "We’re in The Band!!! 🎸🥁🎹⭐️ #mybetterhalf." Quick to leave a like was fellow mom, Kelly Ripa, with Madonna's 17.2 million followers leaving over 500,000 likes.

Lourdes, who fronted Converse in 2018 and continues to snap up the brand deals, has also been making headlines for opening up on being Madonna's daughter - she made front-page news earlier this year for revealing the pop icon doesn't furnish her kids with hand-outs. More after the jump.

Calls Mom A 'Control Freak'

Speaking to Interview Mag, Lourdes revealed:

"We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, “My kids are not going to be like this.”

She added: "My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."

Making 'Smart' Financial Decisions

While mom Madonna is reported to be worth over $800 million, Lourdes is proving she isn't relying on mommy's cash. She even outlined a bit of a plan, continuing:

"I don’t have a specific goal. I probably should. Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics." Check out her Insta for more.

