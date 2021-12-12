Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Chloë Grace Moretz is back in her Louis Vuitton and 100% stunning fans in the sleekest, simplest, most classic look ever. The Kick-Ass actress, this year making headlines for fronting the luxury French designer's eyewear, was this weekend shouting out the brand's clothing, posting to Instagram in a chic jacket-and-pants look and rocking the shirtless trend made iconic by the likes of reality star Khloe Kardashian.

The brand shout-out was strong, but so was a mention of Moretz's new Mother/Android gig. Check it out below.