Chloë Grace Moretz Stuns Shirtless In Louis Vuitton Jacket

Chloë Grace Moretz is back in her Louis Vuitton and 100% stunning fans in the sleekest, simplest, most classic look ever. The Kick-Ass actress, this year making headlines for fronting the luxury French designer's eyewear, was this weekend shouting out the brand's clothing, posting to Instagram in a chic jacket-and-pants look and rocking the shirtless trend made iconic by the likes of reality star Khloe Kardashian.

The brand shout-out was strong, but so was a mention of Moretz's new Mother/Android gig. Check it out below.

Back In Her Louis Vuitton

Scroll for the photo, one seeing CGM join the slew of celebrities currently repping Louis Vuitton, from global brand ambassador HoYeon Jung to rapper Chanel West Coast.

The shot showed Chloë posing by a plain studio wall, smiling, and looking gorgeous while in a low-cut and silk lapel black blazer. The blonde was flashing hints of her porcelain-skin chest, but the finish was classy as she opted out of a cleavage flash. A shiny lip and highlighter on the actress' cheek added extra glam.

Taking to her caption, Moretz wrote: "@fallontonight for #MotherAndroid ❤️❤️❤️ @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere." Video footage on Jimmy Fallon's Instagram, meanwhile, showed a mismatched suit finish as the actress donned glitter silver pants to offset her jacket.

Over 354,000 likes were left in two days, with Emily in Paris actress and fellow fashionista Lily Collins leaving a like. "So beautiful omg," one fan wrote. "The best," another said. Moretz also included a video of herself shouting out singer Britney Spears while on-set.

Not Just A Material Girl

Shutterstock | 1486838

While CGM was recently photographed on city streets in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton coat, she's been proving it isn't all about the $$$ goods as she opens up on developing her inner self over COVID.

"A few years ago, I lost sight of how important exercising is to me. I forgot how it provides mental clarity and dexterity and keeps me grounded and strong. Now I've really gotten back into it full time. Working the mind, body, and soul — that's super important," she told Shape in February.

Knowing Herself

The popular blonde continued: "Knowing myself, speaking the truth, and my loyalty all show through, and conversations can grow from there. I always share my heart in terms of politics and what I feel is right and wrong in the industry. I've never backed down from being honest."

Moretz joins a list of celebrity faces promoting Louis Vuitton - past ones have included singer Selena Gomez and MCU actress Angelina Jolie, plus 63-year-old pop icon Madonna. For more, check out her Instagram.

