Squid Game star HoYeon Jung likely has Calvin Klein laughing all the way to the bank. The 27-year-old actress and former catwalk queen is fresh from taking over the American fashion label's social media, also posting to her own Instagram as she honors her promotional deal with CK.

Jung, also a global brand ambassador for luxury French designer Louis Vuitton, posted in stretchy white undies ahead of the weekend, stunning fans with a simple selfie and likely making big bucks while at it.