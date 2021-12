Kaia Gerber stole her mom's look in the latest cover of ELLE magazine, paying homage to the iconic cover Cindy Crawford did back in 1994.

Following her mom's footsteps, Kaia has quickly become one of the hottest models of her generation. The 20-year-old beauty is the cover girl for ELLE's December 2021/January 2022 issue.

Kaia posed in the same fashion Crawford did when she was the cover girl in '94. They even wore similar sweaters!

