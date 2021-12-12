Ella Hunt Is The Up-And-Coming Star You Need To Know

Ella Hunt may not be a household name yet but we predict that’s going to change soon. You may have heard of the British actress/singer thanks to her roles in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson and the horror/musical film Anna and the Apocalypse but there’s so much more you need to know about the 23-year-old budding star.

First, some fast facts. Hunt was born on April 29, 1998 in London. She started acting professionally at age 11 after an agent discovered her at a school production. Keep scrolling for the details.

More Than A Decade In The Business

Shutterstock | 1296406

It’s surprising that she’s been in the business for over a decade, so why did it take so long for us to hear about her? She did an interview with Vulture in 2018 and when the reporter noted that hers hadn’t been an “overnight success,” she said, “Thank you for respecting that I’ve been doing this for ten years. It’s very nice when somebody actually notices. But anyway, I had a couple of things — like, I did a film when I was 15 called Robot Overlords with Gillian [Anderson] and Ben [Kingsley], and then I did a British TV show called Cold Feet.”

Big Break

Shutterstock | 842245

However, the Brit’s big break came when she was cast in the title role of the 2017 musical Anna and the Apocalypse, where she played a teen trying to survive a zombie attack. The movie received critical praise, earned Hunt a Scottish BAFTA nomination and thrust the then 19-year-old into the spotlight. It also paved the way to a new project, a major role in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson alongside Hailee Steinfeld, which prompted a move to New York City.

Success Across The Pond

Speaking about her career success, Hunt, who also surfed as a kid, likened it to “riding a wave into the shore. I’ve kind of got my balance. I’m kind of getting used to the feel of the wave. I’m just trying to navigate it as smoothly as possible.” In Dickinson, the young star portrays Susan Gilbert, the best friend, sister-in-law and rumored lover of Steinfeld’s Emily Dickinson.

She spoke to Teen Vogue about the role, saying, “I think Hailee and I were so much a team when it came to portraying that relationship. I was really drawn to the story of Emily and Sue because it’s both this affectionate friendship and deep, true romance…”

Coming Out

Shutterstock | 242987224

Early this year, Hunt came out as queer herself and “happy to be out” in an exchange on social media. “It’s taken me moving to New York and shooting a queer, female-driven show to take pride in the bizarre sides of myself, the sides of myself that I love the most and make me feel most true to who I was as a small child,” she said in an interview with Square Mile.

Elsewhere, she just released an EP titled Triptych and has also become somewhat of a style star in the fashion world. We’ll def be watching out for more from the up-and-coming star.

