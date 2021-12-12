Ella Hunt Is The Up-And-Coming Star You Need To Know

Ella Hunt may not be a household name yet but we predict that’s going to change soon. You may have heard of the British actress/singer thanks to her roles in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson and the horror/musical film Anna and the Apocalypse but there’s so much more you need to know about the 23-year-old budding star.

First, some fast facts. Hunt was born on April 29, 1998 in London. She started acting professionally at age 11 after an agent discovered her at a school production. Keep scrolling for the details.