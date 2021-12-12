Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

Shutterstock | 673594

chisom

Khloe Kardashian may be going through a rough patch in her personal life, but that’ll never stop her from dressing up. On Wednesday, the Reality TV star rocked the 46th E! People’s Choice Awards in a silver paillette dress. Although she looked stunning, the dress reminded fans of her sister Kourtney’s outfit of the same style last year.

The 41-year-old Kardashian sister wore a micro mini silver paillette dress to celebrate Kimberly’s 40th birthday. There are notable differences in the sibling’s attire, though, which may mean similarity in taste rather than a shared outfit. While Kourt’s dress had a plunging neckline, Khloe’s had a moderate V-neck.

By chisom

Reality TV Star Of 2021

Shutterstock | 3695024

We got a complete look at Khloe’s mini dress when she walked on stage to accept the Reality TV Show award with her sister Kimberly (40) and mother Kris (66). A moment later, she received a second award for Reality TV Star of the Year and delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks in an Instagram post.

She told her 200 million followers, “I cannot believe I won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality TV Show. Thank you all so so much! From the bottom of my heart, I am truly so grateful and humbled. What an amazing journey this has been.”

Beef With Halle Berry

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Khloe_Kardashian_Glamour_2.png

Still, in the celebratory mood, Khloe was shocked when Twitter trolls dragged her for being jealous of Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry. The Shaderoom posted a viral clip of the Reality TV star looking unbothered as Berry (55) gave her People’s Icon acceptance speech. She had no idea adjusting her platinum tresses at that moment would garner such backlash.

She said, “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force, absolutely stunning and beyond talented.” Khloe also alluded to the Tristan situation, saying, “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloe is barely in her body right now because of her Baby Daddy drama. Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a 3-year-old daughter, is in a paternity lawsuit against fitness trainer Maralee Nichols. He allegedly impregnated the new mother during his 30th birthday party in March, although he denies the claims.

Sources claim Khloe was still in a relationship with Thompson at the time of conception, which makes it cheating. Others, however, refute the claim saying the pair broke up before then. The whole drama must be exhausting for the Reality TV star hence her “I don’t care” look during Halle Berry’s speech.

Staying Off Social Media

Shutterstock | 2914948

After the internet backlash over a non-issue, Khloe mentioned she would stay off Twitter for a while to soak in positive energy. She thanked a fan for sending her uplifting messages amidst the backlash.

This situation isn’t the first time Khloe would come under troll’s scrutiny, and it wouldn’t be the last. We hope she finds the strength to deal with this messy situation and block out the noise.

