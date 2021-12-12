Khloe Kardashian Wears Sister Kourtney’s Dress For People’s Choice Awards

Khloe Kardashian may be going through a rough patch in her personal life, but that’ll never stop her from dressing up. On Wednesday, the Reality TV star rocked the 46th E! People’s Choice Awards in a silver paillette dress. Although she looked stunning, the dress reminded fans of her sister Kourtney’s outfit of the same style last year.

The 41-year-old Kardashian sister wore a micro mini silver paillette dress to celebrate Kimberly’s 40th birthday. There are notable differences in the sibling’s attire, though, which may mean similarity in taste rather than a shared outfit. While Kourt’s dress had a plunging neckline, Khloe’s had a moderate V-neck.