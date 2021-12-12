NBA Rumors: Sixers Trying To Land 'Top 25 Player' For Ben Simmons, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster but since the 2021 NBA offseason, most people knew that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. In any potential deal involving their disgruntled superstar, the Sixers are still hoping to receive a trade package that would make them a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.