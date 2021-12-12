NBA Rumors: Sixers Trying To Land 'Top 25 Player' For Ben Simmons, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster but since the 2021 NBA offseason, most people knew that his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

However, the Sixers aren't expected to trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Philadelphia. In any potential deal involving their disgruntled superstar, the Sixers are still hoping to receive a trade package that would make them a more competitive team in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Sixers' Dream Return For Ben Simmons

Wikimedia Commons

Recently, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN shared an interesting update on the rumors surrounding Simmons and the Sixers. According to a Twitter post by Wojnarowski, the trade talks involving Simmons are finally "gaining momentum," but the Sixers' high asking price for their disgruntled superstar remains the same.

"Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days," Wojnarowski said. "More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons."

Is A 'Top 25 Player' A Reasonable Asking Price For Ben Simmons?

Wikimedia Commons

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Sixers' extremely high asking price for Simmons has been criticized all around the league. However, despite how Simmons performed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey stood firm that they want to receive an All-Star caliber player for the former No. 1 pick. Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still a 25-year-old player who has been named NBA All-Star thrice, an All-NBA Third Team once, and NBA All-Defensive First Team twice.

With his huge superstar potential, Simmons would be a valuable addition to a team that wants to undergo a full-scale rebuild and needs a new centerpiece.

Potential Trade Targets For Sixers

Wikimedia Commons

In mid-November, Sam Amick of The Athletic also shared intriguing revelations on the Simmons-Sixers saga. According to Amick, the Sixers have "approximately 30 players" on their list whom they are willing to trade Simmons for. Of all those players, he only named three.

These include Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, and James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately for the Sixers, Lillard, Beal, and Harden are yet to demand a trade and remain committed to helping their respective teams contend for the NBA championship title this season.

Prediction On Ben Simmons-Sixers Saga

Wikimedia Commons

While most people believe that a Simmons trade before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is inevitable, there are still some who think that the former No. 1 pick could still finish the 2021-22 NBA season as a member of the Sixers. If a "top 25 player" won't become available for the Sixers, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report thinks that the Simmons saga will continue until the 2022 NBA offseason.

"This feels like a situation fated to drag on until the offseason," Favale wrote. "I'd bet on Simmons suiting up for the Sixers again before his being dealt by Feb. 10."

