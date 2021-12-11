Kate Beckinsale Is The Master Of Clapbacks

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 842245

Fatima Araos

Kate Beckinsale may be one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood (and on earth) but she also happens to be one of the wittiest and smartest – there’s ample proof of that in her interviews and on her Instagram.

In fact, the 48-year-old British actress sees her superior IQ as somewhat of a disadvantage in her career, telling Howard Stern in an October 2021 interview, “Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart.’ It’s no good to me, though. It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

Beckinsale received criticism for this statement but clapped back in a major way on an Instagram post. See below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Willing To Be Traded To Spurs, Says Marc Stein

Kate Beckinsale Enjoys The Holidays With Her Family

NFL Rumors: Mac Jones To Use Patriots BYE Week To Work On Key Aspect

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Explore Kemba Walker-For-Myles Turner Deal Before 2022 Trade Deadline

Luxury Brands Embrace Metaverse Amid Crypto Bubble Fears

She Won’t Dumb Herself Down

Shutterstock | 564025

“Are we really jumping on women for answering a question truthfully about their intelligence or education? Are we really still requiring women to dumb themselves down in order not to offend?” the Pearl Harbor star responded. “When I said it has been a handicap in Hollywood it’s PRECISELY because being female AND having an opinion often has to be quite carefully packaged so as not to be offensive or, as in this case, deliberately twisted into signifying one’s perceived superiority or arrogance.”

This wasn’t the only time the film star has shot down sexism. She also talked about double standards in a May 2020 interview with Women’s Health. See the details below.

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Pics

By Rebecca Cukier

On Double Standards

Shutterstock | 673594

“I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," the Underworld star said. "It hasn’t been interpreted as, 'Why hasn’t he had more children?' or 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?' ... It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all.”

However, not all of Beckinsale’s clapbacks have been this serious. She’s come up with a ton of funny ones as well.

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Right Back At You, Trolls!

Shutterstock | 242987224

For example, when a wannabe fashion critic slammed her 2018 GQ Men of the Year Awards dress as the “most hideous” they’d ever seen, she shot back with her own commentary on the person’s outfit. “I wear what pleases me. In a similar vein carry on with your orange t shirt [sic] and expression of startled agony.”

And when a troll expressed disappointment in her “dating choices,” the Serendipity actress retorted, “Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say.”

There was also that time a troll body-shamed her for being “dreadfully thin.” Beckinsale commented, “You're wearing speedo goggles — it might be hard for you to be entirely confident about what you’re seeing — much less comment about it.”

Genius With An Attitude

Shutterstock | 564025

Someone once called the star’s daughter a “future problem child” on IG because of what she was wearing – except that girl on the post was actually Beckinsale. “Ummm she’s neither skimpily dressed nor jumping around. Did you eat a lot of cheese and then have a nap? And oh s—t ps that’s me jumping around and skimpily dressed. So in fact I’m the problem child. But say that to my mum at your peril,” she hilariously replied.

And when someone thought Sarah Silverman was her daughter? “Granddaughter. We are very proud of her,” she clapped back. Told you – genius with an attitude!

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Christina Aguilera All Chaps While Recreating 'Dirrty' Look

Kendall Jenner Once Named Sis Kourtney Kardashian Worst Parent

Zendaya’s Low-Key Love Life And The Men She’s Been Linked To

Why Kate Beckinsale Can't Be In The Same Room As Ryan Reynolds

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.