Kate Beckinsale Is The Master Of Clapbacks

Kate Beckinsale may be one of the most gorgeous women in Hollywood (and on earth) but she also happens to be one of the wittiest and smartest – there’s ample proof of that in her interviews and on her Instagram.

In fact, the 48-year-old British actress sees her superior IQ as somewhat of a disadvantage in her career, telling Howard Stern in an October 2021 interview, “Every single doctor, every single person I’ve ever come across has said, ‘You’d be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart.’ It’s no good to me, though. It’s really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually.”

Beckinsale received criticism for this statement but clapped back in a major way on an Instagram post. See below.