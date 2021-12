Chanel West Coast is getting back on the big stages, starting with Rolling Loud the self-proclaimed "largest hip-hop festival" in America. The three-day event usually features a star-studded lineup performing every half-hour to hour from noon till night. Although it's an all-access event, are VIP perks for 18+ attendants.

Chanel West Coast performs with a list of accomplished and underground artists. This festival is an opportunity to get her music to a larger audience.