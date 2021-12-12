NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Fires Bold Take About The Lakers' Struggles

Most NBA analysts predicted that the Los Angeles Lakers will struggle to find any sort of rhythm this season.

Adding Russell Westbrook to a team featuring Anthony Davis and LeBron James raised several questions. They needed more shooting, not another ball-dominant guard.

Fast-forward to today and it's clear that Frank Vogel's side is far behind what they'd expected to be at this point in the season.

Moreover, it's not only how they've executed the game plan but the mindset they're showing on the court.