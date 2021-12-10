College Football: 3 Reasons Why Georgia Can Win The National Championship

Sometimes, teams seemed to be cursed. Regardless of how well they perform in the regular season, they can't seem to get things done with it matters the most.

That's been the never-ending story with the Georgia Bulldogs and the College Football Playoffs.

Despite being the best team in the nation, Kirby Smart's side couldn't hold on against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game.

Now, they fell from 1 to 3 and will have to earn their stripes again if they want to win their first-ever National Championship.

Here, we tell you 3 reasons why they will pull it off.