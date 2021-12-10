College Football: 3 Reasons Why Georgia Can Win The National Championship

Sports
Shutterstock | 2641078

Ernesto Cova

Sometimes, teams seemed to be cursed. Regardless of how well they perform in the regular season, they can't seem to get things done with it matters the most.

That's been the never-ending story with the Georgia Bulldogs and the College Football Playoffs.

Despite being the best team in the nation, Kirby Smart's side couldn't hold on against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game.

Now, they fell from 1 to 3 and will have to earn their stripes again if they want to win their first-ever National Championship.

Here, we tell you 3 reasons why they will pull it off.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Coach Monty Williams Shares Updates On Devin Booker's Injury

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Fires Bold Warning Ahead Of Sunday's Game

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trades For Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox

Miley Cyrus Hooks Up With Pete Davidson For New Year's Eve Special

'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Did Not Film Engagement Party For Season 12

3. Their Defense Is Still Elite

The Georgia Bulldogs featured the best defense in the nation and it wasn't even close. Also, they did limit Alabama during the first half of the SEC Championship Game, so it's not like they can't get stops against the Crimson Tide.

The Dawgs allowed 9.5 points per game all season. They gave up an average of 81.7 rushing yards, 172.62 yards passing, and 254.3 total yards per contest.

That loss to Alabama was somewhat misleading and can't be explained by the stats.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Another All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers could look to move the former MVP as we head towards the trade deadline.

By Ernesto Cova

2. Their Offense Is Explosive

Shutterstock | 2051897

There are some questions about Stetson Bennett's ability to lead the offense and rightfully so, especially after that dud against the Crimson Tide.

Nonetheless, we're still talking about a team that averaged nearly 39 points per game during the regular season and that won all games but the final by double-digits.

They don't even need Bennett to do that much as they're an elite rushing team with 194.9 rushing yards per game, and they feature plenty of playmakers like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey who don't need that much room to operate.

MLB Rumors: Boston Red Sox Targeting 3 Top-Notch Free Agents

1. They'll Face Bryce Young Again

Shutterstock | 82759

Ok, this may not seem like an advantage, especially given he torched them for 421 yards and 3 scores in their last meeting.

But, all things considered, they've seen plenty of Bryce Young already and can design a better game plan to try and contain the Heisman frontrunner.

Moreover, Young won't have his best weapon as superstar wideout John Metchie III will be out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

They limited him in the first half, now they need to keep that energy for 60 full minutes.

One Game At A Time

Shutterstock | 2641078

Even so, it's not like the Bulldogs will get a free pass against the Michigan Wolverines.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is 1-2 against SEC rivals and has struggled to live up to the expectations during his days at Ann Arbor, but he's still an experienced, savvy coach.

Both of these teams feature dominant defenses and strong running attacks, so the Bulldogs can't afford to overlook them.

But maybe, a win over such a tough rival is just what they need to get back on track and prove why they were the best team in the nation from start to finish.

Read Next

Must Read

Kim Kardashian Squats In Skintight Balenciaga Bodysuit

Melissa Gorga Impresses In Strappy Versace Bikini

Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Leggy Carolina Herrera Minidress

Zendaya Rocks Thigh-Skimming Miniskirt With Metallic Boots

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.