Miley Cyrus got a new boy toy on her arm and it's none other than SNL funny guy Pete Davidson.

The fun duo made an appearance at The Tonight Show to promote Miley's New Year's Eve Party, which they will be hosting together.

The interview revealed a lot of things about these new hosting partners - from old tattoos to gay bar adventures and more.

Scroll down to see Miley and Pete's steamy interview at The Tonight Show.