The Texas Rangers are all over the news right now.

Following a 102-loss season, the franchise decided it was time to compete at the highest level, spending more money than any other team in Major League Baseball during the first couple of days of free agency.

They committed half a billion dollars to their revamped middle infield, signing Marcus Semien for $175 million and then giving Corey Seager a whopping $325 million to lure him away from the Los Angeles Dodgers.