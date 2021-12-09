NBA Rumors: Proposed 3-Way Deal Would Send Russell Westbrook To Pelicans, Damian Lillard To LA Lakers

Rumors have been swirling around about Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. With his struggle to immediately build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there's a growing belief around the league that the Lakers might explore moving him again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is unlikely to trade Westbrook just for the sake of getting him out of Los Angeles. If they decide to move him, it would be in a deal that would make them a better team before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.