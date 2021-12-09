NBA Rumors: Proposed 3-Way Deal Would Send Russell Westbrook To Pelicans, Damian Lillard To LA Lakers

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

Rumors have been swirling around about Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. With his struggle to immediately build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, there's a growing belief around the league that the Lakers might explore moving him again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is unlikely to trade Westbrook just for the sake of getting him out of Los Angeles. If they decide to move him, it would be in a deal that would make them a better team before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Lakers' Dream Blockbuster Trade Featuring Russell Westbrook & Damian Lillard

Shutterstock | 2914948

One of the dream trade targets for the Lakers in the deal involving Westbrook is All-Star point guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers. In a recent article, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World proposed a three-team blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to swap Westbrook for Lillard before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the suggested trade scenario, the Lakers would get Lillard, the Trail Blazers would receive Brandon Ingram, Devonte' Graham, Tomas Satoransky, and a 2023 first-round pick, and the New Orleans Pelicans would obtain Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, Nassir Little, and a 2027 first-round pick.

Lakers Replace Russell Westbrook With Another All-Star

Wikimedia Commons

Though it would require them to sacrifice Horton-Tucker and a future first-round pick, the proposed three-team blockbuster would still be a no-brainer for the Lakers. The Lakers have been eyeing to acquire Lillard since the 2021 NBA offseason. Before they engaged in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Wizards to get Westbrook, James and Davis met with Lillard to discuss his future in the league.

Lillard may have been hesitant to leave the Trail Blazers during that time, but with his team likely heading into another huge disappointment, there's a strong possibility for him to change his mind before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Damian Lillard Makes Lakers' Offense More Dangerous

Wikimedia Commons

Lillard would be an incredible acquisition for the Lakers. He may have encountered some struggles earlier this season, but he could still be viewed as a major improvement over Westbrook at the Lakers' starting point guard position. If he could regain his rhythm and become more consistent with his performance, he would make the Lakers' offense more dangerous this season.

A "Big Three" of Lillard, James, and Davis would give the Lakers a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the 2022 NBA championship title.

Why Blazers & Pelicans Would Make The Trade?

With the team expected to undergo a full-scale rebuild after Lillard leaves, acquiring a player like Ingram would make a lot of sense for the Trail Blazers. Ingram would give the Trail Blazers a new centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Portland. Aside from Ingram, Portland would also receive an immediate backcourt replacement for Lillard in Graham and a veteran playmaker in Satoransky.

For the Pelicans, the proposed three-team trade would allow them to add a veteran leader in Westbrook. Westbrook may have some inconsistencies but if he could mesh well with Zion Williamson, he could still save the Pelicans' season and help them their playoff drought.

