Lisa Rinna Impresses Celebs In Plunging YSL Minidress

Lisa Rinna pretty much brought the house down - and the celebrity likes in - this week while showing off her super-leggy and low-cut YSL minidress. The 58-year-old Bravo star was just one of several RHOBH faces attending the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles - posting to Instagram, the former Melrose Place actress shared solo shots of her killer look, plus a group moment also including co-stars Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne.

Lisa also opted for one of the biggest designers around. Check it out below.

YSL Shout-Out

Scroll for photos and a video. Lisa had opted for the high-end French label now fronted by supermodel Hailey Bieber. Yves Saint Laurent, a.k.a. Saint Laurent, a.k.a. YSL was the choice for the mom of two, who uploaded red carpet moments while in a black and clingy minidress in latex-effect pleather.

The '80s vibed dress, with a plunging v-neck finish, boasted massive pouffy sleeves, a thigh-skimming length, plus a few edgy creases here and there. Larger-than-life square diamond earrings and tons of makeup completed the look.

Taking to her caption, the Rinna Beauty founder name-dropped reality star Khloe Kardashian, writing: "They say it’s an honor to be nominated but truth is it’s more fun to win. 😂 Congrats to @khloekardashian ♥️ @ysl @peopleschoice @eentertainment."

Khloe, 37, had won Best Reality TV Star and Best Reality Show, this amid her major drama with Tristan Thompson. Lisa, meanwhile, followed up her solo post with a group one - here, she showed off her high-heeled finish. See more after the jump.

Impressing The Celebs

Likes over Lisa's multiple posts came in from 51-year-old talk show queen Kelly Ripa, 50-year-old co-star Erika Jayne, plus Bravo face Kathy Hilton, who left a long string of heart emoji. Lisa's video, meanwhile, saw Heather Dubrow call her "PERFECTION," with Bravo TV even commenting.

"I've always described my style as 'comfy, cozy California chic.' It's just classic, simple, chic. Jackie Onassis and Audrey Hepburn are big style icons for me. I get my fashion ideas from every walk of life. It's always changing," Lisa told Fashionista back in the day.

Admits Being An 'Impulse Shopper'

Designer lover Lisa continued: "I'm an impulse shopper, for sure. Just the other day at Bergdorf, I bought a Gucci bag and a pair of amazing gold platform Louboutins. I did not plan on buying either and they're fabulous."

Lisa's designer shout-out comes as her co-stars - and wider celebs - up their designer game. Erika Jayne recently rocked Versace while on a Mexico beach, Bravo face Melissa Gorga has been sporting Versace bikinis, and pal Kelly Ripa is rarely without her trusted Gucci and Prada.

