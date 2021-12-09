Lisa Rinna Impresses Celebs In Plunging YSL Minidress

Lisa Rinna pretty much brought the house down - and the celebrity likes in - this week while showing off her super-leggy and low-cut YSL minidress. The 58-year-old Bravo star was just one of several RHOBH faces attending the 2021 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles - posting to Instagram, the former Melrose Place actress shared solo shots of her killer look, plus a group moment also including co-stars Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne.

Lisa also opted for one of the biggest designers around. Check it out below.