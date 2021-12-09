NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker To Kings, De'Aaron Fox To Knicks In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

JB Baruelo

Veteran point guard Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks](https://inquisitr.com/category/general/new-york-knicks) would soon be heading into an inevitable divorce. Walker may just be in his first season as a Knick, but Coach Tom Thibodeau has seen enough to realize that he doesn't fit with their long-term plan. As soon as Thibodeau revealed his decision to remove him from their rotation, rumors have started to circulate that the Knicks would try to move Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

One of the ideal trade partners for the Knicks in the potential deal involving Walker is the Sacramento Kings.

Knicks Swap Kemba Walker For De'Aaron Fox

In a recent article, Brad Dressler of Fansided's Daily Knicks came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to swap Walker for Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Walker, Nerlens Noel, Kevin Knox II, Taj Gibson, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-rounders in 2023 to the Kings in exchange for Fox.

De'Aaron Fox Takes Kemba Walker's Spot

Trading all those assets would be a difficult decision for the Knicks, but it might be worth it if it means acquiring a player like Fox. In Fox, the Knicks would be getting a new starting point guard and a young star who fits the timeline of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Fox may have also gone through ups and downs earlier this season, but he's still a major improvement over Walker in the Knicks' backcourt.

Aside from being a great playmaker, Fox would also give the Knicks a very reliable third-scoring option behind Randle and Barrett and a decent floor-spacer. This season, he's averaging 20.1 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, per ESPN.

De'Aaron Fox Would Welcome A Trade To New York

Fox may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Kings, but Dressler believes he would welcome the idea of playing for a big-market team like the Knicks.

"Unlike Dame, I think the Knicks could acquire Fox and not necessarily have to make any other ‘win now’ moves," Dressler wrote. "Fox is locked up for the next 5 years and if he’s willing to remain patient with the Kings, he’d surely be willing to buy into what the Knicks’ long-term plans are and hang around until they acquire another star…perhaps via free agency in a few seasons."

Will Kings Agree To Trade De'Aaron Fox For Kemba Walker?

If it's a direct swap involving Walker and Fox, the Kings are highly likely to immediately shut down the trade negotiation. However, the inclusion of other moving pieces would definitely make the Kings think twice if they still want to continue building around Fox. If they realize that he isn't the player that would lead them back to title contention, sending Fox to New York would enable the Kings to acquire the assets they need to undergo another full-scale rebuild.

Aside from acquiring another talented prospect in Knox II, the Kings would also be receiving multiple future draft assets that they could use to add more young and promising talents to their roster.

