NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker To Kings, De'Aaron Fox To Knicks In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Veteran point guard Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks](https://inquisitr.com/category/general/new-york-knicks) would soon be heading into an inevitable divorce. Walker may just be in his first season as a Knick, but Coach Tom Thibodeau has seen enough to realize that he doesn't fit with their long-term plan. As soon as Thibodeau revealed his decision to remove him from their rotation, rumors have started to circulate that the Knicks would try to move Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

One of the ideal trade partners for the Knicks in the potential deal involving Walker is the Sacramento Kings.