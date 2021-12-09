Miley Cyrus Hilariously Tweets About Her Notorious Bong-Smoking Video

It’s been 11 years since Miley Cyrus’ notorious bong-smoking video came out, and the 29-year old Plastic Hearts singer can laugh and joke about it now. It wasn’t always that way, though. Back in December 2010, Cyrus received tons of backlash after the viral footage was leaked, showing her smoking the hallucinogenic drug salvia.

It happened inside the Hannah Montana star’s L.A. home five days after she turned 18. In the video, the then-teen starlet could be seen giggling while saying that she was “having a little bit of a bad trip.”

The Fallout

While Cyrus seemed to be having the time of her life that night, the fallout that came after was anything but fun. She lost a Walmart deal because of the incident, and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus also got in on the issue by tweeting an apology and his disapproval of her daughter’s behavior. “Sorry guys. I had no idea. Just saw this stuff for the first time myself. I’m so sad. There is much beyond my control right now,” he said.

Regrets

In an interview with Marie Claire in February 2011, the Wrecking Ball singer addressed the issue, saying, “I'm not perfect ... I made a mistake ... I'm disappointed in myself for disappointing my fans ...” When the reporter said that a lot of college kids were doing the same thing (and even worse), the teen star replied, “But they're not Miley Cyrus. They're not role models. So for me it was a bad decision, because of my fans and because of what I stand for.”

11th Anniversary Tweet

Eleven years after the viral incident that nearly wrecked her image, Cyrus is no longer as serious about the whole thing. She recently reminisced about it in a lighthearted way, sending out a tweet on November 29 that showed a screengrab from the video with the caption, “11 years ago. Can we petition for a national holiday?” The Disney Channel alum has completely shed her formerly wholesome and sweet image so it’s no surprise that she can joke about the incident now.

Reflecting On The Incident

Last year, she sent out an equally funny – though a tad more introspective – tweet about the infamous footage that included a half-minute clip and the caption “Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong & saying dumb sh*t to their friends. (Not so sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but....)” Later, she added, “Time really flew by. I remember this like it was yesterday..... J/K I don't remember sh-t cause I was f---ed the hell up. #YesItWasReallySalvia #IfYouFindWeedThatDoesThisToYouSHARE”

