Miley Cyrus Hilariously Tweets About Her Notorious Bong-Smoking Video

It’s been 11 years since Miley Cyrus’ notorious bong-smoking video came out, and the 29-year old Plastic Hearts singer can laugh and joke about it now. It wasn’t always that way, though. Back in December 2010, Cyrus received tons of backlash after the viral footage was leaked, showing her smoking the hallucinogenic drug salvia.

It happened inside the Hannah Montana star’s L.A. home five days after she turned 18. In the video, the then-teen starlet could be seen giggling while saying that she was “having a little bit of a bad trip.”