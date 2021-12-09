Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Leggy Carolina Herrera Minidress

Alexandra Daddario has delivered another flawless look. The 35-year-old actress continues to make headlines for upping her designer game - while early fall brought her in luxury Italian label Versace, it was another designer she shouted out in an Instagram share posted just today.

The White Lotus star, this year invited to high-profile events up the wazoo, is fresh from shouting out The Hollywood Reporter, where accompanying photos showed her in a thigh-skimming white minidress from Carolina Herrera. Check it out below.