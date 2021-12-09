Alexandra Daddario Dazzles In Leggy Carolina Herrera Minidress

Alexandra Daddario has delivered another flawless look. The 35-year-old actress continues to make headlines for upping her designer game - while early fall brought her in luxury Italian label Versace, it was another designer she shouted out in an Instagram share posted just today.

The White Lotus star, this year invited to high-profile events up the wazoo, is fresh from shouting out The Hollywood Reporter, where accompanying photos showed her in a thigh-skimming white minidress from Carolina Herrera. Check it out below.

Stuns In White Minidress

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos, ones placing Daddario on a swish outdoor terrace and amid lawns and fall leaves. Looking positively angelic, the Baywatch bombshell posed in white high heels, with the footwear matching a classic, duo-structured, and A-Line minidress in white. Boasting puffy sleeves and a classic feel, the dress showed off the actress' killer legs, with a deep red lip contrasting the whites.

Daddario made fans swipe, though. Her opening shot came close up as it showed off blue eyeshadow.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the newly-engaged star thanked The Hollywood Reporter "for having me." The post gained over 350,000 likes in three hours, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emoji.

One man has Daddario's heart, though. Earlier this month, the blue-eyed beauty announced her engagement to producer boyfriend Andrew Form. Sharing a selfie of herself in a red bikini top and with the 52-year-old, she gushed: "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion." Swipe for the dress below, scroll for more.

She's Engaged!

Shutterstock | 2914948

Praising Form for making "wall space" for her deceased dog - whom he's never met - Daddario continued:

"You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh."

She added: "I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers."

'You Can Call Me Alex'

Alexandra has now hit superstar status, but it isn't all glam vibes on her Instagram, followed by 20.9 million. "Hi, I'm an actor. You can call me Alex," the account's bio reads. The feed, meanwhile, showcases plenty of home yoga sessions, pets, plus travels. Recently, though, it's been more In Style events and glitzy European skylines than pandemic lock-down scenes.

Daddario's IG is followed by stars including actress Bella Thorne, sitcom star Sarah Hyland, and Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney. Check out the account for more.

