Alanna Ubach is joining the cast of The Flight Attendant for season two.

In November, a report from Digital Spy confirmed the news, revealing that the series announced Ubach had been brought aboard for season two.

In addition to recently appearing as Suze on the Zendaya-led HBO series, Euphoria, Ubach has been seen in a number of television series, including Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, See Dad Run, Monsters at Work, Men of a Certain Age, Hung, and Welcome to the Wayne (via IMDb).