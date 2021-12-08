Ariana Grande Wears Britney Spears-Inspired Throwback On 'The Voice'

TV
Who better to honor during a 1990s themed singing competition that Britney Spears? In the mid-90s, the pop queen burst onto the scene with "Baby One More Time" and continuously released new music as the decade continued and beyond.

Although some might assume that there is some rivalry between the 40-year-old singing sensation and her younger counterparts, including 28-year-old Ariana Grande, that certainly wasn't the case earlier this week, when Grande chose to channel Spears' style on NBC's The Voice.

Britney Wore The Look In 1999

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Britney_Spears_2013_(Straighten_Crop).jpg

On December 7, Yahoo! News revealed that Grande took to the stage on Monday night's episode of The Voice wearing a pink tube top with white pants and her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

While some might not have recognized the look, others were reminded of a July 1999 concert at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California, where Spears donned a nearly identical look while performing hits during a concert.

"We love the 90’s Britney nostalgia !!" one person wrote on Instagram.

Ariana Showed Off The Look On Instagram

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ariana-Grande-Feet-1451490.jpg

"Coo coo cachooo mrs. robinson see you soon," Grande wrote in a caption of a video of herself wearing the look on Instagram.

While Grande's fans and followers flooded her post with complimentary messages, she eventually limited the comments she was allowing on the post, which means that people can no longer share their thoughts on the post.

Luckily, as the night continued, another image of Grande's look was shared on the Instagram page of The Voice, which featured her posing with her cast mates.

Fans Caught On

Shutterstock | 1595156

While standing next to Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, Grande smiled and wrapped her arm around Clarkson, who was wearing a leopard-print dress, black coat, and choker.

After coming across the post, one follower of The Voice's Instagram page said that they saw similarities between Grande's outfit and one worn by Spears years ago at one of her concerts.

"Ariana’s outfit here looks like something Britney Spears wore at one of her old concerts #britneyvibes," they said in a comment.

Ariana Grande's Look Got Mixed Reviews

Shutterstock | 2914948

After reading what the first fan wrote in the comments section of The Voice's Instagram post, another person pointed out that Grande seemed to be uncomfortable in the look.

"She kept fighting with the pant all the time," they said.

"I always get that Britney vibe from her," another noted.

Then, a third added, "She and Kelly’s outfits were ‘different’!"

To see more of Grande and her co-stars, including Clarkson, Shelton, and Legend, don't miss new episodes of The Voice on Monday and Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.

