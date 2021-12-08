Ariana Grande Wears Britney Spears-Inspired Throwback On 'The Voice'

Who better to honor during a 1990s themed singing competition that Britney Spears? In the mid-90s, the pop queen burst onto the scene with "Baby One More Time" and continuously released new music as the decade continued and beyond.

Although some might assume that there is some rivalry between the 40-year-old singing sensation and her younger counterparts, including 28-year-old Ariana Grande, that certainly wasn't the case earlier this week, when Grande chose to channel Spears' style on NBC's The Voice.