NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell & Doug McDermott

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Despite his shooting woes, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline. However, the Sixers' high asking price is making it harder for them to immediately put an end to the drama surrounding their disgruntled superstar.
If they are willing to lower their demand, it wouldn't take long before the Sixers find Simmons a new home this season.