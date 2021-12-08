NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell & Doug McDermott

JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Despite his shooting woes, the former No. 1 pick continues to receive interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline. However, the Sixers' high asking price is making it harder for them to immediately put an end to the drama surrounding their disgruntled superstar.

If they are willing to lower their demand, it wouldn't take long before the Sixers find Simmons a new home this season.

Ben Simmons To San Antonio Spurs

One of the rebuilding teams that have expressed interest in acquiring Simmons is the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trades that will fix struggling contenders in the 2021-22 NBA season. For the Sixers, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Simmons to the Spurs before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Spurs would be offering Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell, and Doug McDermott to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

Spurs Build Around Ben Simmons

For the Spurs, the proposed trade deal would give them the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in San Antonio. Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but compared to all the young players on the Spurs' roster, he's more capable of becoming the face of the franchise.

"As for the Spurs, this would be about conceding that there isn't a franchise talent on the roster and wanting Simmons to fill that void," Buckley wrote. "San Antonio should see enough openings in its long-term blueprint to be intrigued by the idea of building around Simmons. On a roster that hides his shooting shortcomings and emphasizes his athletic strengths, he could shine in ways he never has in Philly. And that's saying something for a player three All-Star selections and one All-NBA honor on his resume."

Ben Simmons Boosts Spurs On Both Ends

Simmons would be an intriguing addition to the Spurs. Aside from giving them a new face of the franchise, he would also provide them with a new focal point on the offensive end of the floor and an elite defender. Though he still has some major flaws in his offensive game, Simmons is a reliable scorer, rebounder, playmaker, and lockdown defender.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. Being traded to the Spurs would also benefit Simmons. Playing under Coach Gregg Popovich, who is regarded as one of the best coaches of all time, could help him return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Sixers Prepare To Make A Deep Playoff Run

Though they won't get an All-Star in return, the proposed blockbuster trade with the Spurs would still help the Sixers become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference this season. By sending Simmons to San Antonio, the Spurs would be receiving an immediate replacement for him at the starting point guard position in Murray.

Murray is currently establishing an impressive performance this season. In 23 games he played, he's averaging 18.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Aside from Murray, the Spurs would also get two solid role players in Vassell and McDermott. Vassell would give the Sixers a three-and-D wingman, while McDermott would provide them with a veteran sniper and an off-ball cutter.

