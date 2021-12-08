NBA Rumors: Spurs Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Dejounte Murray, Devin Vassell & Doug McDermott

For the Spurs, the proposed trade deal would give them the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in San Antonio. Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but compared to all the young players on the Spurs' roster, he's more capable of becoming the face of the franchise.

"As for the Spurs, this would be about conceding that there isn't a franchise talent on the roster and wanting Simmons to fill that void," Buckley wrote. "San Antonio should see enough openings in its long-term blueprint to be intrigued by the idea of building around Simmons. On a roster that hides his shooting shortcomings and emphasizes his athletic strengths, he could shine in ways he never has in Philly. And that's saying something for a player three All-Star selections and one All-NBA honor on his resume."