MLB Rumors: Dodgers Targeting Carlos Correa And Freddie Freeman

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered last season as the most overpowered team in Major League Baseball and it wasn't even close.

They finished the year with the second-best record in the league, beating the San Francisco Giants in their very first postseason matchup.

However, Dave Roberts' team eventually fell short of their goal of winning back-to-back World Series and losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer in free agency was a massive blow for them.

That's why they're reportedly looking to make a huge splash in free agency, albeit they don't have that much money to spend right now.