MLB Rumors: Dodgers Targeting Carlos Correa And Freddie Freeman

Sports
Shutterstock | 2281457

Ernesto Cova

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered last season as the most overpowered team in Major League Baseball and it wasn't even close.

They finished the year with the second-best record in the league, beating the San Francisco Giants in their very first postseason matchup.

However, Dave Roberts' team eventually fell short of their goal of winning back-to-back World Series and losing Corey Seager and Max Scherzer in free agency was a massive blow for them.

That's why they're reportedly looking to make a huge splash in free agency, albeit they don't have that much money to spend right now.

Carlos Correa: The Ultimate Target

Shutterstock | 840655

Carlos Correa was always expected to leave the Houston Astros in free agency and most people saw the Detroit Tigers as a logical destination.

Nonetheless, MLB insider Jon Heyman believes that now that the Dodgers have lost Seager, Correa will either stay in Houston or join Dave Roberts' squad:

"But with Seager not there now, so much extra money that they’re not spending, you can’t rule out the Dodgers for Correa. Those would be my two thoughts for Correa right now: Houston or the Dodgers," Heyman said on the Big Time Baseball podcast.

Freddie Freeman: A Long Shot

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Freddie_Freeman_Braves_versus_Rangers_in_TX_Sept_2014.jpg

Freddie Freeman was fully expected to come back to the Atlanta Braves and finish his career in Georgia. However, the parties couldn't reach an agreement and some think he could leave the organization after fourteen years.

With that in mind, Jon Heyman also reported that the Dodgers could try and lure him back home and move Max Muncy to second base:

"Teams are trying to pry superstar 1B Freddie Freeman from Atlanta. Some say they still don’t think it will happen but r surprised he’s still free. Dodgers, who lost Seager and could move Muncy to 2B, may have best hope for SoCal product, NYY, TOR (h/t Carlos Baerga) reached out," Heyman tweeted.

Kris Bryant: A Wild Card

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kris_Bryant_(29517291027).jpg

A couple of weeks ago, former Dodgers outfielder Andre Ethier claimed that the team could make a run at Kris Bryant if they didn't re-sign Chris Taylor.

But even though they did bring Taylor back, they could still try and steal him away from the San Francisco Giants, being one of the most versatile players left in free agency.

Bryant could play at both infield corners and all three outfield spots. His offensive production has taken a bit of a dip over the past couple of years, but he's too dynamic not to be considered, as Ethier pointed out.

Clayton Kershaw: A Risk Worth Taking

Shutterstock | 340777

And last but not least, the question regarding Clayton Kershaw still remains.

Kershaw had one of the worst seasons of his career last year, yet he finished the year with a 3.55 ERA. That's how insanely good he is and how unrealistic are his standards.

The Dodgers didn't hand him a Qualifying Offer and some think he could be tempted to follow Seager's steps and sign with the Texas Rangers.

But even if the southpaw doesn't go back to his usual level, they can't afford to let him go after losing Max Scherzer, especially with Dustin May recovering from injury and Trevor Bauer's legal turmoil.

