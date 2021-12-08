MLB Rumors: Yankees And 2 Other Want To Sign Braves' Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves took Freddie Freeman with the 78th overall selection of the 2007 MLB draft and he's been tied to the organization ever since.

Freeman has become a stalwart and the most beloved and respected figure around the franchise over the past decade or so, and most people expected him to finish his career at Georgia.

Nonetheless, he and the team don't seem to be anywhere near reaching an agreement for another contract, and some believe he could seriously consider changing teams for the first time in his career.