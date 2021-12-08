MLB Rumors: Yankees And 2 Other Want To Sign Braves' Freddie Freeman

The Atlanta Braves took Freddie Freeman with the 78th overall selection of the 2007 MLB draft and he's been tied to the organization ever since.

Freeman has become a stalwart and the most beloved and respected figure around the franchise over the past decade or so, and most people expected him to finish his career at Georgia.

Nonetheless, he and the team don't seem to be anywhere near reaching an agreement for another contract, and some believe he could seriously consider changing teams for the first time in his career.

Braves Are Exploring Their Options

That's why, even though they firmly expect Freeman to come back, the Braves are reportedly looking at other options in case they lose the face of the franchise:

"The Braves explored first-base alternatives such as Olson and free agent Anthony Rizzo in November while Freeman lingered on the open market; Freeman, at the moment, is not a member of their team," reported Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 teams that have shown interest in signing Freeman, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays reached out to Freeman's camp to try and get him up north. Truth be told, it would make plenty of sense.

We're talking about a hungry, up-and-coming team with some of the best young players in the league.

They knocked on the door of the postseason last year and will only get better this season with Kevin Gausman's addition.

The Blue Jays will be good for years to come and only need a couple of veterans to round up their young roster, so adding Freeman should be a no-brainer for them.

2. New York Yankees

Unsurprisingly, the New York Yankees have also been tied to Freeman over the past couple of weeks.

The Evil Empire is always trying to snatch the best free agents but they've failed miserably over the past couple of years.

Nonetheless, some reports claim they could make Freeman 'an offer he can't refuse' and just let Anthony Rizzo walk away after an unimpressive brief tenure at the Bronx.

Even so, they could and should prioritize filling their gap at shortstop rather than signing Freeman.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

And last but not least, we find one of the best potential fits for Freeman.

The Los Angeles Dodgers just lost Corey Seager and need to make a big splash in free agency to retain their status as the team to beat in the NL West.

They could move Max Muncy to second base to bring Freeman, a California native, back home.

Of course, there's always a risk when signing an aging player and money is kind of tight in L.A. right now, but he's worth the big investment.

