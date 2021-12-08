Pete Davidson's Appearance Sparks Concern In Celine Suit

Rebecca Cukier

Pete Davidson looked snazzy in his designer Celine suit while at the Kennedy Center Honors this week, but the SNL comedian managed to spark concern as photos from the event circulated social media. The 28-year-old funny-man and ex to singer Ariana Grande remains front-page news for reportedly dating makeup mogul Kim Kardashian - photos showing the two holding hands appeared to confirm a relationship this fall, with 41-year-old Kim also featuring Pete on her Instagram.

Talk wasn't about Kim in the comments to these photos, though.

Pete Davidson All Dapper In Celine Tux

Pete Davidson All Dapper In Celine Tux

Scroll for the photo. It's a small world. Pete opted for luxury French designer Celine, a brand now fronted by another of his exes - 20-year-old model Kaia Gerber is the face of the high-end label.

Posing confidently on the red carpet, Pete sent out chic vibes in a jet black tux, one going classic and elegant. He wore a white shirt, black bow tie, plus statement and very Hollywood dark shades. Rings and a diamond bracelet upped the bling. More after the snap.

Noted by the likes of Page Six was Kardashian's absence. While the two fronted media outlets for their hand-in-hand outing last month, Pete was solo at the event. Fans have been leaving comments, and it looks like they think Pete was on something.

Topping replies to the above photo with over 200 likes was a fan writing: "When you’re high af but still have to walk the red carpet." A user quickly replied: "Facts." Separately, another fan stated: "Cause you high as sh-t yeah my man I love youuuuuu."

Latest On Reported Kim K Romance

Shutterstock | 1595156

Kim, fresh from her 2021 split as she and husband Kanye West end their marriage, is said to be keen to show off how "hot" she thinks Pete is. A source reporting to Hollywood Life states:

“Kim is suggesting that they play dress up because she really wants to show the world how hot he is. She doesn’t want to change him or his appearance. She just wants to go glam for a night on the town or out to a show or something in the near future.”

She's 'Head Over Heels' For Him

A separate source, meanwhile, claims the KKW Beauty is 100% falling for Pete, despite the age gap.

“Kim is absolutely head over heels for Pete,” they dished, adding: “In all honesty, she didn’t know what to expect when she first started seeing him. She knows it would be a big deal in the media, but she had such a great time with him during her Saturday Night Live appearance and thought why not. But she never saw this coming and now she can’t get enough of him."

