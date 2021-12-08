Pete Davidson's Appearance Sparks Concern In Celine Suit

Pete Davidson looked snazzy in his designer Celine suit while at the Kennedy Center Honors this week, but the SNL comedian managed to spark concern as photos from the event circulated social media. The 28-year-old funny-man and ex to singer Ariana Grande remains front-page news for reportedly dating makeup mogul Kim Kardashian - photos showing the two holding hands appeared to confirm a relationship this fall, with 41-year-old Kim also featuring Pete on her Instagram.

Talk wasn't about Kim in the comments to these photos, though.