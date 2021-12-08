NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Acquire TJ Warren For Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn & Malik Monk

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, as of now, the Lakers are yet to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender. Despite having the "Big Three" of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, they still struggle to consistently win games.

So far, the Lakers have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 12-12 record.