Chloë Grace Moretz turned heads on NYC streets this week. The 24-year-old actress braved the Big Apple cold while in a super-stylish designer look as the paparazzi chased her around on Tuesday, and it wasn't just any brand she was rocking. Shouting out the most iconic designer around, the Kick Ass star went full LV in a monogrammed Louis Vuitton coat, one she paired with a super-cute and block color outfit as she opted for a thigh-grazing miniskirt.

Check out Chloe's look below.