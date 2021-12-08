NBA Rumors: Sixers-Thunder-Grizzlies Blockbuster Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Memphis

The proposed three-way trade would also make sense for the Sixers. Though it would also cost them a young and promising talent in Maxey, the suggested deal would allow them to pair Embiid with another All-Star in Gilgeous-Alexander. The successful acquisition of SGA would ease the departure of Simmons.

Gilgeous-Alexander may not be an elite defender, but he's a very reliable scorer and a decent playmaker. With his ability to space the floor, he would nicely fit alongside Embiid on the court.

Meanwhile, the hypothetical three-way blockbuster would only be worth exploring for the Thunder if they don't think that Gilgeous-Alexander is the player that would lead them back to title contention in the post-Russell Westbrook era. In exchange for SGA, the Thunder would be acquiring two talented prospects that they could develop in Maxey and Williams and add three more future first-round picks to their collection of draft assets.