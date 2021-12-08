NBA Rumors: Sixers-Thunder-Grizzlies Blockbuster Trade Would Send Ben Simmons To Memphis

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the players who are expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite strong efforts from the Sixers to convince him to stay, the former No. 1 pick looked determined to leave the City of Brotherly Love. As of now, the Sixers are active on the trade market, finding their disgruntled superstar a new home.
In any potential deal involving Simmons, the Sixers are hoping to acquire a young All-Star who would complement the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid, on the court.