Salma Hayek, who was recently featured in the newest Marvel film, Eternals, just confirmed that she will soon be seen in additional films from the film giant.

During a November 3 interview on the Smallzy’s Celebrity Talk podcast, the 55-year-old actress revealed she signed a deal to star in multiple Marvel films.

“I did sign multiple movie deals!” she shared, according to a report from IGN. “It was kind of fun being part of this... secret society that you have to protect so fearlessly!”