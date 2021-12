Joe Gorga reportedly bombed so badly during a comedy show earlier this month that his wife, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga had to pull him off stage.

In footage shared by TMZ and detailed by Page Six, Joe was seen striking out with his joke before cursing at the crowd at Long Island's Governor's Comedy Club.

As fans may know, Joe has been making a name for himself as a comic in recent months with numerous gigs around the country.