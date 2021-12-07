Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

Movies
Shutterstock | 564025

chisom

After years of hard work, from filming to post-production, the actor's ultimate reward comes from recognition awards. While actors look forward to hearing their names on the podium, fans care more about the fashion! The Red Carpet (blue, black, or any thematic color) often has more buzz than the main event. Alexandra Daddario is one actress who turns heads every time on the Red Carpet. No, it's not only her striking blue eyes that enthrall us, and it's the fact that she knows what to wear to each event – from flirty and fun to elegant and regal. Here are four times she nailed the theme on the Red Carpet this year.

The Latest

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

Anna Kendrick's 'Mr. Right' Gets New Love On Netflix

January Jones Jumps On Celebrity Trend With Recycled Versace Dress

US Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics, China Vows Retaliation

James & Jenifer Crumbley Hire High-Profile Lawyers For Themselves, But Not Ethan

A Shiny Star In Dolce & Gabbana

Shutterstock | 2903344

In July, the Champagne sequin cocktail Dolce & Gabbana dress Daddario wore to The White Lotus premiere was classy. The series details the life of vacationers in an idyllic resort. Wearing a cocktail dress with the same color stilettos fit the movie theme.

She finished the look with a side-swept shoulder-length hairstyle and bright red lipstick. Alex knew not to wear any jewelry, thereby keeping our attention on the sequin number. The lip stain was the perfect hue to highlight her cool-toned dress.

Movies

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

It's Time To Answer Santa's Question... Have You Been Naughty Or Nice?

By chisom

A Beauty In Dior

Unsplash | Laura Lucas

In October, the Baywatch actress attended Elle's Women In Hollywood event wearing a Dior maxi dress. The seemingly understated gown had earth-toned embroidery, making Daddario look "down-to-earth." Her 20 million-plus Instagram followers can attest to the integrity of that imagery.

Alex wore minimal nude makeup and left her natural hair in a center parting. Once again, she's donning simple jewelry you can almost miss. Rumor has it that Alex wore her engagement ring to this event.

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Penelope Cruz is Playing One of the Most 'Difficult Characters' in 'Madres Paralelas'

Country Fresh In Plaid

Shutterstock | 673594

In November, Daddario channeled her inner girl power on the InStyle Awards' Black Carpet. The White Lotus actress made a statement in a full tomato red outfit with a simple white shirt, and she wore a plaid two-piece jumpsuit and blazer. Alex looked in the mirror and thought not enough red because she completed the look with a red tote and pointed stilettos. The movie star wore her natural hair in a side-part wet curl and topped up with bright red lipstick.

Flirty In Yellow Frills

Shutterstock | 673594

Alex attended the GQ event in November wearing a Zuhair Morado mini-dress. The yellow lace number had three tiers stopping slightly above her knees. The top of the dress had a corset bodice white off-shoulder frills showing ample cleavage. Daddario wore her natural hair in a center part wavy bob about 12 inches long. She deviated from her signature bright red for a subtle rose lipstick shade.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Gemma Chan All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Flower Minidress

Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.