Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

In July, the Champagne sequin cocktail Dolce & Gabbana dress Daddario wore to The White Lotus premiere was classy. The series details the life of vacationers in an idyllic resort. Wearing a cocktail dress with the same color stilettos fit the movie theme.

She finished the look with a side-swept shoulder-length hairstyle and bright red lipstick. Alex knew not to wear any jewelry, thereby keeping our attention on the sequin number. The lip stain was the perfect hue to highlight her cool-toned dress.