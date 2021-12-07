Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

After years of hard work, from filming to post-production, the actor's ultimate reward comes from recognition awards. While actors look forward to hearing their names on the podium, fans care more about the fashion! The Red Carpet (blue, black, or any thematic color) often has more buzz than the main event. Alexandra Daddario is one actress who turns heads every time on the Red Carpet. No, it's not only her striking blue eyes that enthrall us, and it's the fact that she knows what to wear to each event – from flirty and fun to elegant and regal. Here are four times she nailed the theme on the Red Carpet this year.