US Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics, China Vows Retaliation

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday that President Joe Biden's administration will not send an official diplomatic delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Psaki said that Biden is looking to send a "clear message" to official Beijing that human rights abuses -- like those in China's western region of Xinjiang -- will not be tolerated.

At the same time, the White House press secretary made it clear that American athletes will be allowed to compete, and said they will enjoy the administration's "full support."