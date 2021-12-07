January Jones Jumps On Celebrity Trend With Recycled Versace Dress

Movies
Shutterstock | 3586184

chisom

Fashion icons over the years never seem to agree on one point, repeating an outfit! While some find the idea preposterous, others like Cate Blanchett embrace it wholeheartedly. What's the real harm in recycling an outfit?

With the number of events celebrities attend yearly, you'd expect that they get a free pass to recycle as often as they want. Especially when they look stunning on the red carpet, seeing them re-rock outfits is nostalgic. Thankfully, some of our favorites don't mind recycling iconic looks, and January Jones jumped on the trend.

Keep scrolling to see the iconic dress January chose to re-wear.

The Latest

Four Times Alexandra Daddario Dropped Our Jaws On The Red Carpet This Year

Anna Kendrick's 'Mr. Right' Gets New Love On Netflix

January Jones Jumps On Celebrity Trend With Recycled Versace Dress

US Announces Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Olympics, China Vows Retaliation

James & Jenifer Crumbley Hire High-Profile Lawyers For Themselves, But Not Ethan

The Iconic 13 Going On 30 Versace Dress

Is there anything Versace that's basic? The fashion house didn't become a household name by being mediocre. Versace outfits are the star in any room or show they appear in.

The just-concluded Halloween season saw a spike in one knock-off spring 2003 Versace multicolored mini-dress sales. The flirty number featured on the big screen when Jennifer Garner's character, Jenna Rink, danced to Michael Jackson's Thriller in 13 Going On 30 at the office party. You can watch Jennifer Garner in action on YouTube.

Not only did it make a comeback amongst fans in October, but multi-award-winning pop singer Ariana Grande also debuted on The Voice live show in a custom-made remake!

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Penelope Cruz is Playing One of the Most 'Difficult Characters' in 'Madres Paralelas'

Sustainable Fashion

Shutterstock | 921176

Long before Ariana and January, there was Cate Blanchett. The Australian actress is the proud queen of recycling Red Carpet outfits. She thinks it's "particularly ridiculous that such garments are not cherished and re-worn." Whether she's wearing it as is or altering the outfit for a fresh twist, the Thor: Ragnarok actress never misses.

The Internet also went up in flames when Jennifer Lopez re-wore her iconic Green Versace dress from 2000. The plunging neckline to the mid-riff and pelvic high-slit are positively risqué. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer closed the fashion house's 2020 Spring fashion show in an upgraded version of her iconic leafy sheer dress.

Timeless Versace

Shutterstock | 842284

In February, January Jones sizzled red hot at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards. If the plunging neckline number gave you déjà vu, you're not crazy. The Mad Men alum wore this same dress to the Golden Globes in 2011.

In Jones's words, "10 years later and it still, (sorta,) fits," and we couldn't agree more. The cut-outs and deep V accentuate her bosom and smooth skin. She looks as delectable as the first time she wore the Versace dress.

The 43-year-old shared the moment with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Generational Couture

Shutterstock | 238630

Recycling isn't limited to personal outfits or even Versace. Celebrity families are also tapping into the trend. In 2013, Kris Jenner wore Kim Kardashian's red cocktail dress from her 2012 fragrance launch. This year, Kim revisited her old style when she wore a Barbie pink Balenciaga suit in tribute to her 2012 tracksuit of the same color.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Gemma Chan All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Flower Minidress

Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.