MLB Rumors: Will Clayton Kershaw Retire If He Doesn't Sign With The Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the most surprising decisions of the MLB offseason by not handing Clayton Kershaw a Qualifying Offer.

Now, after 13 years with the Dodgers organization, the legendary southpaw has become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Kershaw has been a stalwart in the West Coast and one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation, so it's not like he won't have any suitors.

And, while not many people can picture him donning another team's jersey, we've seen crazier things happen in the Big Show.