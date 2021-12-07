MLB Rumors: Will Clayton Kershaw Retire If He Doesn't Sign With The Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers made one of the most surprising decisions of the MLB offseason by not handing Clayton Kershaw a Qualifying Offer.

Now, after 13 years with the Dodgers organization, the legendary southpaw has become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Kershaw has been a stalwart in the West Coast and one of the most dominant pitchers of his generation, so it's not like he won't have any suitors.

And, while not many people can picture him donning another team's jersey, we've seen crazier things happen in the Big Show.

What If Kershaw Doesn't Want To Come Back?

The thing is that Kershaw may not even want to play again.

Right before the start of last season, he told Dodgers insider Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times that he wasn't sure about his future in the league:

"I don't know. Honestly, I wish I had an answer," Kershaw said “I wasn’t as enthused to get back going again [in ’21], which is a good thing. It’s a great problem to have. I think every offseason in the past it’s been, ‘I just want to get this done. I just want to do it, do it, do it.’"

"And there’s this passion and it just constantly builds and builds and builds. And now the pressure is just because we have a great team and we’re supposed to win. That’s awesome," he concluded.

Dodgers Still Expect To Re-Sign Kershaw

But even if retirement seems like a real possibility, especially after missing the final stretch of the season with an injury, the Dodgers are still confident in their ability to bring their ace back.

Money will be tight for Dave Roberts' team this season but they can't afford to lose him after Max Scherzer walked away.

Trevor Bauer is unlikely to take the mound for them next season, if ever again; and Dustin May is coming off Tommy John surgery, so they need Kershaw back badly.

Corey Seager Wants Kershaw In Texas

But as we previously mentioned, the Dodgers will face tough competition to sign the left-handed superstar, starting with one of their former players.

Corey Seager, who recently signed a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, admitted that he's trying to get the pitcher back to his home state.

Kershaw, who's a Dallas native and still lives there in the offseason, just welcomed his fourth child and that could also take a toll on his decision to either retire or just stay as close to home as possible.

Red Sox Could Make A Run At The Southpaw

The Rangers won't be the only team knocking on Kershaw's door.

According to FanSided, we shouldn't rule out the Boston Red Sox either, although GM Chaim Bloom could be hesitant to commit a lot of money on another veteran southpaw with Chris Sale also on the team:

"Bloom and the Red Sox are already paying big money to Chris Sale and it is a bit tough to think that they’d want to write another massive check for another aging lefty. But once again, being so close to another banner going up at Fenway Park can make people do crazy things," read the report.

Whatever is the case, it seems like Kershaw will be a trending topic for months to come.

