Ella Hunt Stuns In Versace Minidress

Ella Hunt has joined the slew of celebrities repping luxury Italian label Versace. The Dickinson star rocked up to her latest red carpet event in a stunning and disco-ball minidress from the designer super-brand, and it was a retro and thigh-skimming affair as she sizzled in a silver look. The Don't Look Up premiere hosted Ella in NYC on December 5 - also in attendance were superstars including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ella's look was, for fans, a clear winner. Check it out below.

Stuns In Glittery Versace

Shutterstock | 64736

Scroll for the photo. Ella, 23, updated her Instagram to show off her look and via two photos. The brunette opened fairly close up and not offering the full look as she posed with a hip-placed hand and looking right at the camera.

Fans saw the British beauty's one-shouldered and metallic dress, one coming with fun circle embellishments, a sparkly and mirrored finish, and - with a swipe right - a thigh-grazing length. A full-length shot for the second photo also brought in strappy matching heels.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Ella told her followers: "Truly felt wildly glamorous as a human disco ball for the Don’t Look Up premiere last night. Thank you @netflix for having me, Thank you @versace @sarahslutsky @carolinadali @_marcosantini1 @a.perdifiato @howiskaren for glamming me."

The post gained over 45,000 likes in 19 hours, with fans even likening the star to Grammy winner Taylor Swift: "Mirrorball by Taylor Swift vibes," one user wrote. "Absolutely shimmering," another said. Swipe below for both photos, scroll for more.

Grateful For Her Journey

Shutterstock | 1296406

Ella, also known for her roles in Intruders and Robot Overlords, has been opening up on her career. Speaking to PinkNews and reflecting on her rise to fame, the Disney+ star stated:

“I am tremendously lucky to have been around a group of creatives who empowered me on my journey and who have allowed me to feel like it is a journey, and I don’t have all the answers yet. I am still evolving and changing and growing, and it’s beautiful to get to watch two characters on screen doing that as well."

Versace Conquers

2021 brings the designer brands neck-and-neck. While House of Gucci sees Italian label Gucci shooting up trends, it's just as competitive from Donatella Versace's brand. The company is now fronted by stars including Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid, with the Versace Fashion Show this year bringing catwalk appearances from the likes of model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Demi Moore.

The brand also partnered up with Fendi for its unique "Fendace" collab show this year.

Ella has 273,000 Instagram followers. Follow her account for more.

