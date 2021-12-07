Ella Hunt Stuns In Versace Minidress

Ella Hunt has joined the slew of celebrities repping luxury Italian label Versace. The Dickinson star rocked up to her latest red carpet event in a stunning and disco-ball minidress from the designer super-brand, and it was a retro and thigh-skimming affair as she sizzled in a silver look. The Don't Look Up premiere hosted Ella in NYC on December 5 - also in attendance were superstars including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ella's look was, for fans, a clear winner. Check it out below.