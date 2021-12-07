Chloë Grace Moretz Teases 'The Tonight Show' Appearance Ahead Of 'Mother/Android' Release

The premiere for Mother Android is almost here, and Chloë Grace Moretz is gearing up. The post-apocalyptic film, which features a pregnant Chloë, premieres only on Hulu, Dec. 17th. But, until then you can watch the trailer on YouTube. In preparation for the movie, the Ms. Moretz started her media runs.

It’s typical for casts to grant interviews in the days preceding the release of a new film. These moments give them a chance to share the motive behind their art with eager fans. You also get sneak peeks into their personal life – only if they’re open to sharing. If they aren’t, you can focus on the art instead.

Scroll to find out what Chloë's sharing.

Ready, Set, Jet Set!

@chloegmoretz | Instagram

At about 3:00 pm ET, the Mother/Android actress teased her leg picture on her Insta story with the caption “Off we go à New York 5:53am.” It was unclear then where Moretz was headed, but we hung around hoping for information. Keep reading to find out.

In the meanwhile, can we talk about how silky-smooth Chloë’s skin looks? Her ankle peeking out of her black leggings and tri-color sneakers was a welcomed distraction. Alas, the waiting paid off because the Carrie alum shared her destination in a second slide six hours later.

A Guest On The Tonight Show

@chloegmoretz | Instagram

Ta-Da! Chloë Grace Moretz would be a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She shared a tweet of the lineup for the week showing Chloe and Nick Thune as Tuesday’s guests. We pieced the puzzle together because the show airs in NBC’s New York City studio.

Moretz will represent her new film Mother/Android, while Thune would talk about the Netflix film The Mixtape. It promises to be an enlightening interview because the Kick Ass actress has a delightful personality. She’s also passionate about social issues, so you can expect to hear about that.

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kelly-Clarkson-Piece-by-Piece.png

Chloë, 24, shared a fresh face picture on Dec. 5, with her 19.2 million Instagram followers. She captioned it, “(eyes emoji) special look yesterday for the @kellyclarksonshow out 12/15 for #MotherAndroid so watch out :).”

In the shot, she’s wearing a floral sweater, hair in a blowout, and a face with minimal makeup you can barely notice. Chloë looks so pretty in this selfie , and Paris Hilton agrees. The socialite dropped a single heart eyes emoji of approval. It’s a shame fans have to wait till Wednesday next week for a full view of her outfit.

A Successful Year

Unsplash | Ibrahim Boran

Chloë had a busy 2021 with many box office topping films. She featured in the Live-Action Tom and Jerry, The Addams Family II, and Shadow In The Cloud (which premiered Jan. 1 on Apple TV.)

As the year ends, we look forward to seeing more feature films from the actress. Until then, we’ll enjoy her interviews, starting with The Tonight Show on Tuesday.

