Paris Hilton ain't enjoying her honeymoon in Target swimwear. The socialite and reality star, who stunned in custom-made Oscar de la Renta for her 2021 wedding to husband Carter Reum, has been busy sharing enviable honeymoon photos on her Instagram, where a Bora Bora stay has come with all the high-end perks.

The 40-year-old BFF to Kim Kardashian also hasn't abandoned her love of designer brands while soaking up the sun. It was bikini action galore on Richard Branson's island, and Paris went LV.