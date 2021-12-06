Chris Cuomo Fired From CNN, Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Democrat Andrew Cuomo resigned this summer as Governor of New York after being accused of sexual misconduct by eleven women.

But Cuomo did not go down without a fight. He vehemently denied the accusations and dismissed the investigation into his alleged wrongdoings as politically motivated.

The now-former governor's brother Chris Cuomo, an anchor on CNN, used his media sources to uncover information about the accusers.

Chris allegedly maintained regular contact with his brother and even helped him draft public statements. This resulted in Cuomo's suspension from CNN, and ultimately his firing.