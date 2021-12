For years, Clayton Kershaw has been one of the most prominent figures around Major League Baseball.

Kershaw was an instrumental part of the Los Angeles Dodgers' success and has put together a Hall of Famer résumé, winning one MVP and 3 Cy Young awards while leading the National League in wins three times, three times in strikeouts, and five times in ERA.

However, the team didn't offer the 33-year-old a Qualifying Offer, making him an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.