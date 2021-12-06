Knicks Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Headline New York's Offer To Trail Blazers For Damian Lillard

New York Knicks point guard Kemba Walker is currently one of the most talked-about players on the trade market. Though he's yet to become trade-eligible, multiple signs are pointing out that Walker would be soon on his way out of Big Apple. After Coach Tom Thibodeau recently removed him from their recent rotation, rumors have started to circulate that the Knicks would strongly consider moving Walker before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Walker may have been a huge disappointment in New York, but the Knicks could still use him as a potential trade chip to acquire a legitimate superstar during the 2021-22 NBA season,