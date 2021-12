January welcomed Vinny into her family in mid-April 2018, dedicating a sweet Instagram post to the pooch at the time, as seen above.

Snapping a selfie with her new best friend, she opened up in the caption: "He reminds me so much of our beloved Max who passed away a few months ago. It was a decision I went back and forth on but I’m so happy he’s ours. More love in a family is always a good idea ❤️"

The movie star also has a Goldendoodle named Joey, which has been with her since late March 2017. Check out their first picture together below.

"Meet my newest best friend Joey.. she's gonna have a lot of listening to do but she told me she's excited about it," January announced in the caption.