Before Pete Davidson became a cast member of Saturday Night Live, an unlikely Hollywood playboy and Kim Kardashian’s post-Kanye beau, he was a high school student living in Staten Island, New York, who got into comedy on a dare. The Suicide Squad actor was just a regular 16-year-old kid having fun with his friends when he got up on stage to deliver his first comedy routine, jumpstarting a career in entertainment that just keeps on soaring.

