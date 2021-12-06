Penelope Cruz Celebrates New Movie Success With Co-star

Penelope Cruz's new movie keeps making headlines since its unique poster (a lactating nipple) and eventual release in Spain on Oct. 8. Her role in this film led to some inspiring magazine covers. Cruz covered Variety, Vogue Arabia, Elle Italy, and Fotogramas in the past month.

While we await the film's debut in the US, Penelope is already making waves abroad. She won the "prestigious Volpi Cup for best actress" at the Venice Film Festival, and Penelope received her award in a silver Chanel custom dress.