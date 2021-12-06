Penelope Cruz Celebrates New Movie Success With Co-star

Penelope Cruz's new movie keeps making headlines since its unique poster (a lactating nipple) and eventual release in Spain on Oct. 8. Her role in this film led to some inspiring magazine covers. Cruz covered Variety, Vogue Arabia, Elle Italy, and Fotogramas in the past month.

While we await the film's debut in the US, Penelope is already making waves abroad. She won the "prestigious Volpi Cup for best actress" at the Venice Film Festival, and Penelope received her award in a silver Chanel custom dress.

Partnership With Pedro Almodóvar

Shutterstock | 1092671

Cruz became an actress hoping to work with Pedro Almodóvar. Well, she's realized her dream – eight times. Her first film with the director was in 1997 (Live Flesh). The dynamic duo created more magic with All About My Mother, Volver, and now Parallel Mothers.

She said in her Chanel campaign, "With the hope that maybe one day I'll get to meet Pedro Almodóvar and maybe work with him. I've been very lucky to play many of the incredible characters he has written." Cruz joins forces with the decorated director once more to tell the stories of child brides in a new documentary.

Parallel Mothers Is Making Cinema History

Unsplash | Alex Pasarelu

Cruz's new movie Parallel Mothers keeps breaking records. She celebrates its top position in France with an Instagram post of her and co-star Milena Smit. "#parallelmothers is NUMBER ONE in France! Merci!"

Rotten Tomatoes certifies Parallel Mothers 100% fresh. It features the 47-year-old actress as a middle-aged pregnant woman opposite a younger counterpart. Cruz's character is calm about her impending delivery as opposed to Smit's, who's terrified. The movie hits the US cinemas on Dec. 24.

New Collection With Chanel

Shutterstock | 192643656

Being an ambassador since 2018, it's hardly surprising that Cruz will launch a collaborative line – Cruise Collection. The Parallel Mothers actress announced the deal to her 5.7 million followers on Instagram on Dec. 4. She reposted a post from the fashion house confirming their long-standing relationship.

"In the past months, the House has followed Penelope Cruz wearing the Cruise 2021/2022 collection around the world…."

Penelope calls the line "So cool, free, and modern." She believes cinema and fashion are like a marriage that works really well.

Cruise Collection On The Red Carpet

Shutterstock | 64736

In Chanel's announcement post, the Fashion House hinted that some of our favorite Penelope Cruz look this year are from the new collection. The Bandidas actress confirmed, saying, "I've been able to wear so many incredible Chanel pieces, also when we go to our premieres."

She loves everything Chanel ever made for, from the classic twist on the LBD with a short tulle train at the New York Film Festival to the white tiered maxi dress at Competencia official. Cruz approves of everything.

