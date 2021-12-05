Plumber Finds Cash In Walls Of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

News
[KPRC 2 Click2Houston][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

A plumber doing repair work at pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas found hundreds of envelopes of cash hidden in a wall.

The Houston Police Department was contacted to investigate the discovery, and soon confirmed that it is connected to the 2014 theft of funds from the church.

In 2014, about $600,000 -- $200,000 of which was in cash -- was taken from a church safe. The money, which also included $400,000 in checks, came from contributions given on March 8 and 9 that year.

The Latest

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

Plumber Finds Cash In Walls Of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

Ethan Crumbley: School Responds To Accusations It Ignored Warning Signs

Crumbley Lawyer Accuses Prosecutors Of Creating Media 'Spectacle'

Andre Drummond's Comments On Sixers Fans Won't Please Ben Simmons

Read More Below

"Church members stated that during a renovation project, a large amount of money -- including cash, checks and money orders -- was found inside a wall," the Houston Police Department said in a statement supplied to CNN.

The church also confirmed the discovery in a statement, but couldn't provide additional details because the investigation is still ongoing.

"Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found. Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation."

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

Plumber Reveals Discovery

The plumber himself revealed the discovery on Thursday, when he called into The Morning Bullpen with George Mo and Erik radio show.

"There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile," the plumber, who identified himself as Justin, said.

"We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall," he added, as reported by The New York Times.

The hosts were shocked and initially didn't believe the man. But after talking to him off air, they realized he was telling the truth.

Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Delta Airlines Flight

Michigan School Shooting: Suspect Identified As Ethan Crumbley

Shocking News

One of the hosts, George Lindsey, told The New York Times that this "was the most unique and incredible phone call I have had in my 25-plus year radio career -- without a doubt."

"I wish we had video of all of our faces as he was telling the story because it was like: Are you kidding me?" he continued, noting that the 2014 theft was "big news" in the Houston area.

Lindsey added that the plumber joked about needing "some compensation." When asked why he reported the discovery to the authorities instead of taking the money, he said "I'm an honest man."

Reward

Unsplash | Mackenzie Marco

Crimestoppers of Houston had offered a $20,000 reward in 2014 for information leading to an arrest in the case, but the statue of limitation in this case has expired, so the award is no longer available.

According to Lindsey, the plumber did not receive an award for his discovery. In fact, he did not even get a thank you from the church or the police department.

"Nobody said thank you. Nobody has said a word to this guy. He has solved a case that has been on the books for seven years," the radio host explained.

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms For Cash

January Jones Unbuttoned In Her Bathroom For First Holiday Party

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

Kaia Gerber Arches Back In Stretchy Mesh Underwear

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.