Plumber Finds Cash In Walls Of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

A plumber doing repair work at pastor and televangelist Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas found hundreds of envelopes of cash hidden in a wall.

The Houston Police Department was contacted to investigate the discovery, and soon confirmed that it is connected to the 2014 theft of funds from the church.

In 2014, about $600,000 -- $200,000 of which was in cash -- was taken from a church safe. The money, which also included $400,000 in checks, came from contributions given on March 8 and 9 that year.