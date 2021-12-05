Ethan Crumbley: School Responds To Accusations It Ignored Warning Signs

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference Friday that teachers and school officials were disturbed by Ethan's behavior.

McDonald said that days before the shooting a teacher saw Ethan searching ammunition on his cellphone and notified school officials. The parents were contacted, but never responded.

On the day of the shooting, a teacher saw a note on Ethan's desk that contained disturbing drawings and statements such as "the thoughts won't stop, help me."

James and Jennifer were called to school and told to get their son into counseling, but they left without him.