Crumbley Lawyer Accuses Prosecutors Of Creating Media 'Spectacle'

News


Damir Mujezinovic

Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School on Tuesday, shooting eleven people.

Three of Ethan's fellow students were killed in the mass shooting, while a fourth one succumbed to his injuries less than 24 hours later.

Crumbley has been hit with terrorism, murder, assault and weapons possession charges. His parents James and Jennifer, meanwhile, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

But one of James and Jennifer's attorneys, Mariell Lehman, had a lot to say about how the prosecutors handled the case.

Gun

The gun Ethan used in the shooting belonged to his father James, and was purchased on Black Friday in a local firearms store.

According to prosecutors, the 9mm Sig Sauer pistol was not kept in a safe place, so Ethan was able to get his hand on it easily, and even bragged about doing so on social media.

But Lehman disputed these assertions on Saturday during James and Jennifer's arraignment.

"That gun was actually locked, so when the prosecution is stating that this child had free access to a gun, that is... absolutely not true," Lehman said, as reported by Fox News.

Media 'Spectacle'

James and Jennifer's arraignment was originally supposed to take place on Friday, but the couple never showed up. In response, authorities issued a "be on the lookout" (BOLO) alert and eventually located them in a commercial building in Detroit.

According to Lehman, James and Jennifer were not trying to flee.

"Unlike the prosecution, we weren't attempting to make this a media... spectacle," Lehman said, stating that "this case is absolutely the saddest, most tragic, worst case imaginable."

"But our clients were absolutely going to turn themselves in. It was just a matter of logistics, and all the prosecution had to do was communicate with me about it," she added.

Lehman stressed that her clients wanted to turned themselves in, and even tried to contact the prosecutor's office multiple times on Friday.

"The prosecutor's office, instead of getting back to us in any way, decided to have a press conference, and as Miss McDonald admitted, tried to find a way to... surprise our clients and catch them off guard when it was so unnecessary," Lehman said, referring to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

"They were scared. They were terrified. They were not at home. They were figuring out what to do. Getting finances in order," the lawyer added.

James And Jennifer Crumbley

As The Daily Beast reported, James and Jennifer -- who pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges -- appeared emotional throughout their arraignment.

Jennifer cried and struggled to speak, while James smiled and even laughed at one point when McDonald suggested that the couple refused to turn themselves in.

Several people close to the couple have already talked to the press. James' ex Michelle Cobb described him as a "piece of sh*t," and called Jennifer a "monster."

"She could do no wrong and she was right about everything. I mean, this is exactly the kind of attitude she has," Cobb, who has a son with James, said in an interview.

