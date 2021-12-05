Crumbley Lawyer Accuses Prosecutors Of Creating Media 'Spectacle'

Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Michigan's Oxford High School on Tuesday, shooting eleven people.

Three of Ethan's fellow students were killed in the mass shooting, while a fourth one succumbed to his injuries less than 24 hours later.

Crumbley has been hit with terrorism, murder, assault and weapons possession charges. His parents James and Jennifer, meanwhile, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

But one of James and Jennifer's attorneys, Mariell Lehman, had a lot to say about how the prosecutors handled the case.