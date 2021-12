Ding! Dong! Hear the wedding bells toll for White Lotus actress Alexandra Daddario and her boyfriend (now fiancé) Andrew Form. E! broke the news on Dec. 2, after confirmation from her team. Though Daddario, 35, just announced the engagement, it appears she's been off the market for a bit longer.

A close up of her pictures at the just concluded Elle's Women Hollywood event on Oct. 19 shows the Baywatch star wearing the beautiful engagement ring. You can read the sweet love letter below.