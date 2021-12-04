Ex Calls James Crumbley 'Piece Of Sh*t' And Jennifer 'Monster'

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School in Michigan, shooting eleven fellow students.

Three students died in the mass shooting -- which Crumbley carried out with his father's gun -- while a fourth student succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Crumbley has been hit with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Now, as the public demands to learn more about the Crumbleys, people close to the family are speaking out.