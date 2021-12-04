Ex Calls James Crumbley 'Piece Of Sh*t' And Jennifer 'Monster'

On Tuesday, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire inside Oxford High School in Michigan, shooting eleven fellow students.

Three students died in the mass shooting -- which Crumbley carried out with his father's gun -- while a fourth student succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Crumbley has been hit with murder, terrorism, assault and weapons possession charges. His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Now, as the public demands to learn more about the Crumbleys, people close to the family are speaking out.

James Crumbley's Ex

Michelle Cobb told Detroit’s WXYZ-TV that her ex James -- the father of her 18-year-old son Eli -- is a "piece of sh*t."

"He's a piece of sh*t. He really is," Cobb stressed, explaining that James left left their son and a daughter he had with another woman in the state of Florida when he met Jennifer.

Cobb said James hated paying child support support and added that she "cried" when Eli turned 18, thinking "all of this hell is over as far as dealing with my son's father."

'Monster'

Cobb said that Jennifer made it impossible for Eli to spend time with his father and half brother, and described her as a "monster."

"Jennifer was a monster. She could do no wrong and she was right about everything. I mean, this is exactly the kind of attitude she has. Like, she, literally, thought she was better than everyone."

Eli himself said in a recent interview that his relationship with Jennifer "wasn't as great as it could be," but declined to provide further details.

Ethan Was Spoiled, Cobb Says

Cobb said that James and Jennifer spoiled Ethan, and "pretty much gave him whatever he wanted."

"The first thing that came to my mind when all of this happened was how thankful that I was that my son was not there," Cobb continued, adding that members of the Crumbley family "deserve" what's coming to them.

"I hope they get the maximum, honestly, all of them. They deserve it. They they need to be held accountable for what their child did. They need to have a reality check," she said.

Was Ethan Disturbed?

[Mikesington][Twitter]

As ClickOnDetroit reported, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Tim Willis discussed his findings on Friday in court.

On the day of the shooting, Willis explained, a teacher discovered a disturbing note and drawing on Ethan's desk -- and took a picture of it with her phone.

In one section of the note, Ethan drew a semi-automatic handgun pointed at the words, "The thoughts won’t stop. Help me." In another section of the note, the teen wrote "blood everywhere," drew a bullet, and a person being shot.

